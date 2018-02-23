8 Ways Fr. James Martin Is Harming the Catholic Faith

"From some crack the smoke of Satan has entered the temple of God." This quote of Pope Paul VI rings so true, especially today when you consider how the Catholic Church is under attack from within by some pastors who act more like wolves.

1. Fr. Martin said Catholics should "reverence" homosexual unions

On September 5, 2017, at Fordham University, Fr. Martin contradicted Church teaching, saying: "I have a hard time imagining how even the most traditionalist, homophobic, closed-minded Catholic cannot look at my friend [in a same-sex "marriage"] and say, 'That is a loving act, and that is a form of love that I don't understand but I have to reverence.'"

Source: Fordham News (59:42 in the video): https://news.fordham.edu/insid...







2. Fr. Martin supports transgenderism for children

On October 2, 2017, Fr. Martin posted comments supporting a young boy who presented himself as a girl to receive religious education at a Catholic parish. When the parish offered to teach the boy as long as he presented himself according to his biological sex, registered on his baptismal certificate, Fr. Martin objected, calling the Church's decision "a scandal." In this case, Fr. Martin supported transgender confusion, which, according to the American College of Pediatricians, is a form of child abuse. Source: https://www.facebook.com/FrJam...

3. Fr. Martin favors homosexual kissing during Mass

During a presentation at Villanova University on August 29, 2017, Fr. Martin told a practicing homosexual who attends Mass, “I hope in 10 years you will be able to kiss your partner [in church] or, you know, soon to be your husband.” How can a Catholic priest promote the public display of sacrilegious and sinful behavior during the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass?

Source: LifeSiteNews.com: https://www.lifesitenews.com/b...

4. Fr. Martin calls dissident, pro-homosexual nun a "saint"

During a podcast on June 16, 2017, Fr. Martin said that Sr. Jeannine Gramick, a nun censured by the Vatican for her pro-homosexual activism with New Ways Ministry, should be declared a "saint." Catholics should know that Sister Gramick has a record of defiant disobedience. In 1999 the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, under then-Cardinal Ratzinger, permanently prohibited her “from any pastoral work involving homosexual persons.”

Source: Jesuitical podcast (at minute 32:21): https://www.americamagazine.or...

5. Fr. Martin welcomes award from group condemned by the USCCB

On October 30, 2016, Fr. Martin accepted the "Bridge Building Award" from the pro-homosexual group New Ways Ministry. However, as president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Cardinal Francis George, condemned the group, stating: "Their claim to be Catholic only confuses the faithful regarding the authentic teaching and ministry of the Church with respect to persons with a homosexual inclination. Accordingly, I wish to make it clear that, like other groups that claim to be Catholic but deny central aspects of Church teaching, New Ways Ministry has no approval or recognition from the Catholic Church and that they cannot speak on behalf of the Catholic faithful in the United States."

Source: http://www.usccb.org/news/2010...



6. Fr. Martin tweets blasphemous depiction of Our Lady

Fr. Martin tweeted a blasphemous depiction of Our Lady of Guadalupe to 169,000 followers on her feast day, December 12, 2017. The offensive image portrays Our Lady with a hiked up skirt and was created by feminist artist Yolanda Lopez to question the "common icon of the ideal woman." LifeSiteNews.com reports: "In her image of a woman brandishing a snake and treading on an angel, Lopez wished to emphasize 'strength and power' through the depiction of muscular thighs. The snake represents sexuality. The angel underfoot represents the patriarchy."

Source: "Pro-gay Vatican adviser tweets immodest image of Mary on Guadalupe feast day." https://www.lifesitenews.com/n...

7. Fr. Martin undermines Church teaching with book, Building a Bridge

Building a Bridge attempts to coax Catholics into accepting the "LGBT" lifestyle within the Church. In fact, Sister Jeannine Gramick, a pro-homosexual nun, wrote a telling blurb for the book: "Fr. Martin shows how the Rosary and the rainbow flag can peacefully meet one another."

The Catholic University of America canceled an appearance by Fr. Martin in 2017 for the following reason: "Since the publication of his book, Building a Bridge, Theological College has experienced increasing negative feedback," stated a news release issued by the college. "The decision was made to withdraw the invitation extended to Father Martin."

8. Fr. Martin praises blasphemous "Rainbow Rosary"

On December 3, 2018, Fr. Martin posted a blasphemous parody of the rosary to 570,000 Facebook followers. He praised a rainbow-colored rosary called "The Rosary of Modern Sorrows," which dedicates a decade to "LGBT people." Furthermore, according to LifeSiteNews, proceeds from the sale of these "Rainbow" rosaries go to pro-abortion groups.

"I've seen many Rosaries like this, but this to me was the most beautiful," Fr. Martin stated. "It was a beautiful gift that I've kept--and used."

Source: Facebook and LifeSiteNews: Sales from LGBT ‘Rainbow’ rosary promoted by Fr. James Martin funds pro-abortion groups, https://www.lifesitenews.com/n...

Given the confusion and ambiguity promoted by wolves in sheep's clothing, let us reiterate what the Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches regarding homosexuality:

Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that "homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered." They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved. (2357)