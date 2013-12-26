Although she facilitated the abortion of 2.8 million babies, Cecile Richards was invited to be a keynote speaker by a Catholic university.

Notre Dame of Maryland University -- founded by the School Sisters of Notre Dame -- is presenting a large feminist event called WOW Woman of the World Festival in Baltimore, Maryland on March 7, 2020.

When you see the full lineup of anti-Catholic speakers for the event, you’ll understand why the festival should be opposed and denounced.

Speakers include:

Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood:

Responsible for killing 2.8 million babies as president of Planned Parenthood, Cecile Richards is listed as the a keynote speaker for the event.

Amber Tamblyn, pro-abortion actress:

“In 2012, I had an abortion…” she wrote. “It was the right choice for me, at that time in my life.” (Twitter, May 16, 2019) When Tamblyn accepted a pro-homosexual acting role, she said: “It’s great to play a lesbian character…” (Queer Voices, 12-26-13)

Unruly Catholic Nuns: Faith and Feminism

This presentation features “stories” of ex-nuns who promote homosexuality and attack the moral teaching of the holy Catholic Church.

Sister Jeannine Gramick, pro-LGBT nun:

Sister Gramick has a record of defiant disobedience. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith permanently prohibited her “from any pastoral work involving homosexual persons.”

Patricia Dwyer, pro-homosexual ex-nun:

In Confessions of a Lesbian Ex-Nun, Dwyer writes about her homosexual union: “In 2005, we celebrated a civil union, and later marriage, when it became legalized for same-sex couples.” (Narratively, 11-19-18)

Pat Montley, lesbian ex-nun:

The Johns Hopkins News-Letter describes Montley’s apostasy: “Because of theological and sociological doubts, as both a feminist and a lesbian, Montley decided to leave the Catholic Church.” (The Johns Hopkins News-Letter, Nov. 1, 2018)

Soledad O'Brien, pro-abortion media personality:

O’Brien is scheduled to be the keynote speaker for a pro-abortion fundraiser sponsored by Planned Parenthood of Greater Dallas on March 6, 2020. (Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, Inc.)

Vanessa Geffrard, works for Planned Parenthood:

As vice-president of Education and Outreach for Planned Parenthood of Maryland, Geffrard teaches school children about “contraceptive methods,” reducing “abortion stigma” and “LGBTQ inclusion.” On her LinkedIn page, she writes: “I was recently chosen as a Global Youth Ambassador for Planned Parenthood Global.” (Accessed on 02-21-20)

Rachel Indek, former NARAL board member:

On her LinkedIn page, Indek features her past position at NARAL Pro-Choice Maryland as a volunteer board member. (Accessed on 02-21-20)

Gender Equality for Girls (Youth)

This presentation is listed as a “drop-off session for girls only ages six – ten.” That means parents are not welcome to hear what their young children will be learning in the “youth empowerment room.”

Every pro-lifer – young and old – is invited to peacefully protest this outrageous festival sponsored by a Catholic university.

Abortion and homosexual vice offend God so much.

Contact information (be firm yet polite)

Dr. Marylou Yam

President, Notre Dame of Maryland University

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 410-532-5300