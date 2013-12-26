Catholic campus presents lineup of pro-abortion speakers and lesbian ex-nuns. Sign your protest.
- February 26, 2020
Although she facilitated the abortion of 2.8 million babies, Cecile Richards was invited to be a keynote speaker by a Catholic university.
Notre Dame of Maryland University -- founded by the School Sisters of Notre Dame -- is presenting a large feminist event called WOW Woman of the World Festival in Baltimore, Maryland on March 7, 2020.
When you see the full lineup of anti-Catholic speakers for the event, you’ll understand why the festival should be opposed and denounced.
Speakers include:
- Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood:
Responsible for killing 2.8 million babies as president of Planned Parenthood, Cecile Richards is listed as the a keynote speaker for the event.
- Amber Tamblyn, pro-abortion actress:
“In 2012, I had an abortion…” she wrote. “It was the right choice for me, at that time in my life.” (Twitter, May 16, 2019) When Tamblyn accepted a pro-homosexual acting role, she said: “It’s great to play a lesbian character…” (Queer Voices, 12-26-13)
- Unruly Catholic Nuns: Faith and Feminism
This presentation features “stories” of ex-nuns who promote homosexuality and attack the moral teaching of the holy Catholic Church.
- Sister Jeannine Gramick, pro-LGBT nun:
Sister Gramick has a record of defiant disobedience. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith permanently prohibited her “from any pastoral work involving homosexual persons.”
- Patricia Dwyer, pro-homosexual ex-nun:
In Confessions of a Lesbian Ex-Nun, Dwyer writes about her homosexual union: “In 2005, we celebrated a civil union, and later marriage, when it became legalized for same-sex couples.” (Narratively, 11-19-18)
- Pat Montley, lesbian ex-nun:
The Johns Hopkins News-Letter describes Montley’s apostasy: “Because of theological and sociological doubts, as both a feminist and a lesbian, Montley decided to leave the Catholic Church.” (The Johns Hopkins News-Letter, Nov. 1, 2018)
- Soledad O'Brien, pro-abortion media personality:
O’Brien is scheduled to be the keynote speaker for a pro-abortion fundraiser sponsored by Planned Parenthood of Greater Dallas on March 6, 2020. (Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, Inc.)
- Vanessa Geffrard, works for Planned Parenthood:
As vice-president of Education and Outreach for Planned Parenthood of Maryland, Geffrard teaches school children about “contraceptive methods,” reducing “abortion stigma” and “LGBTQ inclusion.” On her LinkedIn page, she writes: “I was recently chosen as a Global Youth Ambassador for Planned Parenthood Global.” (Accessed on 02-21-20)
- Rachel Indek, former NARAL board member:
On her LinkedIn page, Indek features her past position at NARAL Pro-Choice Maryland as a volunteer board member. (Accessed on 02-21-20)
- Gender Equality for Girls (Youth)
This presentation is listed as a “drop-off session for girls only ages six – ten.” That means parents are not welcome to hear what their young children will be learning in the “youth empowerment room.”
Every pro-lifer – young and old – is invited to peacefully protest this outrageous festival sponsored by a Catholic university.
Abortion and homosexual vice offend God so much.
Contact information (be firm yet polite)
Dr. Marylou Yam
President, Notre Dame of Maryland University
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 410-532-5300