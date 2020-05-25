The days of Pinocchio are gone. Now Disney wants children to accept homosexuality.

Pixar Animation Studios, a subsidiary of Disney, released an animated short film called OUT. The production promotes homosexual behavior and threatens the innocence of our children. Shame on Disney! Shame on Pixar!

Fox News reports: “Pixar has unveiled its first gay main character in its new short film…” (May 22, 2020)



According to Entertainment, the film Out “will help move the [pro-homosexual] needle forward a bit more.” (May 22, 2020)

Deadline reports that Disney is “breaking barriers” with OUT. (May 23, 2020)

