What a slap against the miraculous icon, the purity of Mary and the Divinity of Our Lord.

In a tweet to 299,000 people, Fr. Martin approvingly posted a sacrilegious icon of Our Lady of Czestochowa with pro-homosexual rainbow-colored halos.

The photo shared by Fr. Martin was made by pro-abortion activists in Poland who openly attack God, the Catholic Church and moral values. Radical pro-abortion and pro-LGBT activist Elzbieta Podlesna, for example, posted copies of the desecrated icon of Jesus and Mary around St. Dominic’s Church in Plock.

According to Associated Press, the altered icon was displayed on “garbage bins and mobile toilets.”

Who else uses the desecrated icon? The same pro-abortion mobs that stormed Catholic Churches and vandalized statues of the Saints after the Polish government restricted access to abortion last year.

Yet Fr. Martin tweeted:

“... it is not surprising that they would add their own symbol, the rainbow, in a respectful way, to a beloved image of their mother.”

Nonsense: The desecration is deliberate. Intended against God. Using a symbol of sin to attack the holy purity of Jesus and Mary.

So please: Sign your urgent protest to defend the sacred honor of Jesus and Mary & resist Fr. Martin’s attempt to normalize blasphemy and unnatural sin inside the Church.

A copy of your protest will be sent to all the Catholic bishops in the United States.

Moreover, according to media reports:

Fr. Martin said Catholics should "reverence" homosexual unions

Fr. Martin supports transgenderism for children

Fr. Martin favors homosexual kissing during Mass (sacrilege against God)

Fr. Martin said homosexuals should be "invited" to be Eucharistic ministers

Fr. Martin welcomed an award from New Ways Ministry, a group condemned by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops

That’s why your prayerful voice is needed now more than ever.

Fr. Martin should repent and apologize!

Reparation! Reparation! Reparation!



